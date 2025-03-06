Helicopter Firefighting Resumes in Ofunato
14:25 JST, March 6, 2025
Firefighting operations using helicopters resumed on Thursday morning for the first time in two days in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, where a massive wildfire broke out last month. Aerial firefighting was suspended on Wednesday due to rain. The city government believes that precipitation suppressed the spread of the fire.
According to the prefectural government, 2,900 hectares of land has been burned due to the fire, and no new fires have been confirmed.
