Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku Shinkansen Lines Suspended After Shinkansen Train Cars Decouple Between Ueno, Omiya Stations
12:38 JST, March 6, 2025
The Tohoku Shinkansen line stopped to conduct a train inspection between Ueno and Omiya Stations on Thursday morning after the train cars decoupled and came to a halt, according to JR East. As a result, the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen train lines are currently suspended in both directions.
