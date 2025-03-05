Endangered Rat to Be Shown at Tokyo’s Inokashira Park Zoo; Public to Get Rare View of Japanese Natural Monument
14:04 JST, March 5, 2025
An endangered rat that is also a natural monument of Japan will be on public display at Inokashira Park Zoo in Musashino, Tokyo, from March 18.
Amami togenezumi (Amami spiny rat), which belongs to the Muridae family of the Rodentia order, is about 9-16 centimeters long and has spiny hairs among its brown and black fur.
The rodent only inhabits Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture. Predators such as mongooses and wildcats are believed to be responsible for a drop in the animal’s population.
Domestic zoos began keeping and breeding the rats in 2017. Inokashira Park Zoo started keeping the rats in 2020 but did not put them on public display. The zoo established methods for keeping and managing the rats and, in 2023, succeeded in breeding them. According to the zoo, it decided to publicly display one of the 10 Amami spiny rats it is housing so that visitors can get to know the animal’s charms.
The zoo will also hold a special exhibition on Amami spiny rats from March 18 to June 29 to introduce the characteristics of the rat and its habitat on the island.
“I hope people will see how adorable they are when they hop while moving and learn that domestic zoos are working hard on their conservation,” an official in charge of the exhibition said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall