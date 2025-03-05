First Snow Accumulation in Central Tokyo This Winter, Snow Falls in Kanto Koshin Region; JR Chuo Line Stuck for 7 Hours in Yamanashi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walking in the snow in Minato Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday night.

Snow fell in the Kanto Koshin region through Wednesday morning, and snow accumulation was observed in central Tokyo for the first time this winter.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the amount of snowfall over the 24-hour period up to 9:00 a.m. Wednesday was 14 centimeters in Maebashi, 4 centimeters in Utsunomiya, and 2 centimeters in Tsukuba and Saitama City. Snow also fell in central Tokyo from Tuesday night, and 1 centimeter of snow accumulation was observed by midnight. By the morning of Wednesday, it had turned to rain.

As a result, the transport schedule was disrupted. The JR Chuo Line was temporarily suspended between Takao and Kobuchizawa stations. Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a local train from Ohtsuki to Takao got stuck near Uenohara Station in Uenohara, Yamanashi Prefecture, leaving around 30 passengers stranded on board. The train returned to Uenohara Station around 7 hours later and the passengers were transported by bus.

The highway road closures that had been implemented from Tuesday evening to prevent cars from getting stuck on the Metropolitan Expressway Central Loop Line, Tomei Expressway, Chuo Expressway, etc., were lifted by 8:00 am on Wednesday.