Snow Forecast in Tokyo: Operations on JR Ome Line Suspended between Ome, Okutama Stations
11:25 JST, March 3, 2025
East Japan Railway Co. announced on Monday that operations between Ome and Okutama stations on the JR Ome Line would be suspended from around 10 a.m. until the evening.
