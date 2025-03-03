Home>Society>General News

Snow Forecast in Tokyo: Operations on JR Ome Line Suspended between Ome, Okutama Stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:25 JST, March 3, 2025

East Japan Railway Co. announced on Monday that operations between Ome and Okutama stations on the JR Ome Line would be suspended from around 10 a.m. until the evening.




Related Articles

Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING