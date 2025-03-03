Ishiba Drops in on Tokyo Girls Collection, Looking to Pump Up Audience for Osaka-Kansai Expo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba takes the stage at the Tokyo Girls Collection in Tokyo on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday made an appearance at the Tokyo Girls Collection to promote the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will kick off on April 13.

Popular with young people, the fashion event held in the capital is one of the nation’s largest and features numerous female models who take to the catwalk.

Clad in a dark-blue blazer, jeans and sneakers, Ishiba appeared on stage with the official Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku. “I’m Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, here to escort [Myaku-Myaku],” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He noted that Expo tickets are also available at convenience stores, adding, “I hope you will all go and visit the Expo.”

“I was extremely nervous giving a speech in front of so many young women,” Ishiba told reporters following his appearance at the show.