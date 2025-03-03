Ishiba Drops in on Tokyo Girls Collection, Looking to Pump Up Audience for Osaka-Kansai Expo
2:00 JST, March 3, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday made an appearance at the Tokyo Girls Collection to promote the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will kick off on April 13.
Popular with young people, the fashion event held in the capital is one of the nation’s largest and features numerous female models who take to the catwalk.
Clad in a dark-blue blazer, jeans and sneakers, Ishiba appeared on stage with the official Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku. “I’m Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, here to escort [Myaku-Myaku],” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.
He noted that Expo tickets are also available at convenience stores, adding, “I hope you will all go and visit the Expo.”
“I was extremely nervous giving a speech in front of so many young women,” Ishiba told reporters following his appearance at the show.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Make It Easier for Firms to Hold Online-only Shareholder Meetings, in Shift Started by COVID-19
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall