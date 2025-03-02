Train Derails After Hitting Rock on Track in Fukui Pref.; Services Suspended
15:13 JST, March 2, 2025
KATSUYAMA, Fukui — The first car of a train on Echizen Railway’s Katsuyama-Eiheiji Line derailed between Hishima and Hossaka stations in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture, after colliding with a fallen rock on the track at 5:25 a.m. Sunday. The male driver of the two-car train suffered a minor leg injury and two passengers were unhurt.
The Japan Transport Safety Board will send two investigators to the scene to look into the cause of the accident.
According to Echizen Railway, the driver said that he couldn’t see the fallen rock because of poor visibility at the curve.
Due to the accident, services on the line between Katsuyama and Sanno stations have been suspended with no prospect of resumption. Katsuyama Station is the closest station to Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum in Katsuyama City. The line is used by many tourists.
