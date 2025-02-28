164 Serious Accidents involving Motorists, Cyclists on Smartphones in 2024
14:49 JST, February 28, 2025
A record 164 incidents that resulted in either deaths or serious injuries were caused last year by people distracted by smartphones or other devices while driving their cars or riding bicycles, according to the National Police Agency.
Of the 164 cases, 136 were caused by vehicles, up by 14 cases from the previous year, and 28 involved bicycles, up by two from the previous year, according to the NPA. A total of 32 car accidents and one bicycle accident resulted in fatalities.
The data was first taken in 2007. The latest figures showed an increase for the fourth consecutive year for incidents by car and the second consecutive year for bicycle incidents. In both cases, about 90% occurred while the drivers and cyclists were watching videos or other content on their devices, and the remaining cases occurred while they were talking on the phone.
According to the NPA analysis of such incidents over the past five years up to last year, the involvement of younger drivers was particularly conspicuous, with about 60% of car accidents and about 90% of bicycle incidents caused by those aged 39 or younger.
The NPA has said it will make further efforts to raise awareness in schools and on social media.
