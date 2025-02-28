Home>Society>General News

Forest Fire in Iwate Pref. Spreads to 1,200 Hectares; 1 Body Found Thus Far

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The wildfire continues to spread in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday.

13:18 JST, February 28, 2025

OFUNATO, Iwate — A forest fire in the Akasaki area of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, continued to rage on Friday, having burned an area of about 1,200 hectares. This is a significant increase from the previous day, according to the city government.

More than 80 houses and other buildings have been damaged by the fire. One body, believed to have died as a result of the fire, was found Thursday.

Six helicopters, including those from Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, were deployed on Friday to spray water.

