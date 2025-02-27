Home>Society>General News

Govt Sets up Information Liaison Office to Gather Information on Forest Fire in Iwate Pref. City

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister’s Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:00 JST, February 27, 2025

In the wake of an extensive forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, the government has set up an information liaison office in the crisis management center of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday to gather information.

“The fire has affected many residences and other structures, so we are now looking to confirm the details,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on Thursday morning. “We’d like to offer the necessary support by working closely with municipal governments.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING