Home>Society>General News

2,114 Residents From 873 Households Instructed to Evacuate Due to Forest Fire in Iwate Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Black smoke is rising from a forest in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:19 JST, February 26, 2025

A wildfire broke out in a forest in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture on Wednesday afternoon, according to the prefectural police.

There are reports that several houses caught fire. Ofunato city government instructed 2,114 people from 873 households to evacuate because the fire is likely to spread.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING