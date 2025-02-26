2,114 Residents From 873 Households Instructed to Evacuate Due to Forest Fire in Iwate Prefecture
17:19 JST, February 26, 2025
A wildfire broke out in a forest in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture on Wednesday afternoon, according to the prefectural police.
There are reports that several houses caught fire. Ofunato city government instructed 2,114 people from 873 households to evacuate because the fire is likely to spread.
