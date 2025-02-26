JR Yokosuka Line Resumed After A Brief Halt (UPDATE 1)
15:46 JST, February 26, 2025
A person was injured at Musashi-Kosugi Station on the JR Yokosuka Line at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to this accident, train services were suspended between Tokyo Station and Kurihama Station of the line. A part of the Shonan Shinjuku Line and other lines were also halted. At around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, operations were resumed.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe