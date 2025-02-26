JR Yokosuka Line Resumed After A Brief Halt (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

A person was injured at Musashi-Kosugi Station on the JR Yokosuka Line at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to this accident, train services were suspended between Tokyo Station and Kurihama Station of the line. A part of the Shonan Shinjuku Line and other lines were also halted. At around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, operations were resumed.