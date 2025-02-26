Earthquake-Hit District in Wajima Eyes Mass Relocation; Residents May Move to Urban Area for Increased Convenience
21:01 JST, February 26, 2025
WAJIMA, Ishikawa — The residents of a district in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hit by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024, plan to submit a request for mass relocation to the Wajima city government on Thursday.
The request from Besshodani-machi district residents is likely to be processed under a national government-sponsored program to relocate residents of areas that are not suitable for living due to the risk of disaster. Under the program, people affected by a disaster are encouraged to collectively move to safer areas such as higher ground and inland areas.
After receiving the request, the city will coordinate to make the relocation a reality.
The district is located in the mountains and was temporarily isolated after the earthquake due to a massive landslide. Its water supply has still not been restored.
When residents were asked about the plan, about 80 people, almost the entire population of the district, consented to the mass relocation, for reasons such as reducing disaster risk and the difficulty of maintaining their lives in the future.
With an eye toward factors such as the convenience of hospital access, urban areas are being considered for the new location.
Under the program, municipalities will be responsible for acquiring land, developing it and building roads and water lines, as well as purchasing the properties residents are living on before relocation. The national government will provide three-quarters of the funding.
The Wajima city government has already secured a budget of ¥22 million, to be used in part for research into possible relocation sites. The city plans to move ahead with the program in areas in the district where consensus has been reached among residents.
In addition to Besshodani-machi, mass relocation is also being considered in four other districts in the city, including Inabune-machi and Uchikoshi-machi, where major landslides occurred.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Tokyo Population Inflow Rises Again, Mostly Young People and Women; Govt Promotes “Dual Residency” in Regional Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe