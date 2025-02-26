Drone Delivery of Medicine on River Route Demonstrated in Hamamatsu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A staff member takes medical supplies out of a drone in Tenryu Ward, Hamamatsu, after it flew on a route over the Tenryu River on Tuesday.

HAMAMATSU — The shipment of medicine arrived at the elderly woman’s home about 10 kilometers from the pharmacy, just as planned. But this package was delivered from the sky by a drone in an automated system launched by the city of Hamamatsu in January.

A demonstration of the drone delivery service was held on Tuesday for the media, which saw a 76-year-old woman in Hamamatsu’s Tenryu Ward receive a parcel of eye drops from a drone that flew on a route over the Tenryu River.

The system is aimed at providing to access to health supplies for a fee to areas that do not have a pharmacy, and expectations are high that drones will fill a vital niche in the delivery of goods.

The municipal government has been a pioneer in the development of routes over a river, which present fewer obstacles than in routes in urban areas. The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry plans to set up routes over designated first-class rivers — those with a total length of 10,000 kilometers — throughout Japan by fiscal 2033.

“In times of disaster, supplies can be transported smoothly if river routes have been established in advance,” said Takahiro Uchida, president of HMK Nexus, a Hamamatsu-based company that provides the service. “By making drones that can carry heavier items, we foresee using them in primary industries such as transporting seedlings and compost.”

“Drone shipping routes are like railroad tracks,” said Kenji Koseki, CEO of Trajectory, Ltd., a Tokyo-based company that designs shipping routes. “Having tracks that can be jointly used would enable us to vastly increase the services that can be provided.”