Temperatures Expected to Rise Over Weekend, with Tokyo to Reach 22 C; Meteorological Agency Warns Against Avalanches on Sea of Japan Side
16:58 JST, February 25, 2025
Due to the influence of a high-pressure system, temperatures are expected to continue rising nationwide over the weekend. The maximum temperature in Tokyo is expected to reach 22 C on Sunday, the same level as in late April to late May.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the peak temperature in Tokyo on Wednesday will be 16 C, and warm weather is expected to continue. The highest temperatures on Sunday are expected to be 20 C in Osaka, 21 C in Fukuoka and 22 C in Kagoshima. The agency is calling for caution against avalanches and falling snow from roofs, as it is expected that the snow will melt on the Sea of Japan side of the country, where snowfall has continued due to a recent cold wave.
