Japanese Factory Store in Saitama Prefecture Sun-Dries Straw Hats in Cold of Winter; Drawing Out Moisture Makes Hats More Durable

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Straw hats are placed on the ground to be sun-dried in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.

KASUKABE, Saitama — Winter may not be a trendy season for wearing straw hats, but it is the ideal time to dry them out for a local manufacturer.

Tanaka Boshi Ten (Tanaka Hat Shop) in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, produces about 40,000 various types of straw hats annually. Its craftsmen make the hats with sewing machines. They are then placed on the ground in the factory store’s precincts in a process called “kanboshi” to dry out the specialty goods.

The company makes hats year-round, but the best time for the drying process is in winter. The products become stronger and more durable by removing the moisture from them.

After sun-drying them, the craftsmen arrange the shape of the hats and give a finishing touch with ribbons and other decorations.

“The image of only wearing straw hats during summer is deeply ingrained,” said Yu Tanaka, 34, the sixth-generation president of the company. “I hope people will begin using them in spring fashion from around March when it begins to warm up.”