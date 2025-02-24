Japan’s Civil Aviation College to Have Female Applicant Quota from 2027; Quota Hopes to Secure More Female Pilots in Domestic Airlines
15:16 JST, February 24, 2025
The transport ministry will set an entrance exam quota for women at Civil Aviation College, which trains pilots. The school will start recruiting applicants for the 2027 academic year’s admission.
Female pilots account for 1.9% of all pilots at Japanese airlines, lower than the average of 4.7% at major airlines around the world. The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry hopes to raise the percentage to 10% by 2035.
According to the announcement made Friday, the ministry plans to review the contents of the current exam system and set up a category primarily based on a personality-centered evaluation. The new evaluation will use such means as document screening and interviews instead of the conventional written exam. The new category will have 30 slots, with 20 of them expected to be female quota.
Under the envisaged plan, women will account for nearly 20% of the total recruitment capacity of 108.
In addition, the college will remove from its admission requirements the condition that applicants be at least 158 centimeters tall. The new condition will take effect for those entering in the 2026 academic year.
The college’s graduates account for about 40% of the pilots working for domestic airlines. However, of those who entered the college for the 2024 academic year, only six, or 5.6%, were female students.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Appreciate Monet Exhibition in Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry