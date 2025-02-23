Heavy Snowfall Forecast Still on Monday, with 70 Centimeters in Niigata Pref.
13:00 JST, February 23, 2025
Heavy snow is expected in the Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kinki, Shikoku and northern Kyushu regions through Monday, according to weather information released on Sunday.
Local meteorological stations are urging people to be careful of traffic disruptions.
The amount of snow expected to fall in the 24 hours from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday is 70 centimeters along the mountains of Niigata Prefecture and 50 centimeters along the mountains on the western part of the Tohoku region, the mountainous areas in Toyama Prefecture and the northern Kinki region. There will also be heavy snowfall in some areas of Shikoku, mainly mountainous areas but also flatland.
