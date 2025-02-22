Poll: 16.5％ in Japan Want Death Penalty Abolished
16:31 JST, February 22, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The share of people in Japan who believe that the death penalty system should be abolished stood at 16.5%, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.
On the reason for the view, with multiple answers allowed, 71.0% said that executions cannot be reversed even if an error has been found.
The results may have been affected by the case of Iwao Hakamata, who was sentenced to death but was acquitted last year in his retrial for the 1966 murder of four people in Shizuoka Prefecture.
The share of respondents who described executions as irreversible was highest since the government first asked questions on the issue in a similar survey in 1994.
Meanwhile, 83.1% of all respondents said that the death penalty system is “unavoidable.” Of them, a record 62.2% said that if the system is scrapped, the feelings of bereaved families of crime victims cannot settle. An answer that vicious crimes should be paid for with life was chosen by 55.5%, while 53.4% said that such crimes would increase without the death penalty system.
The strong support for the system may stem from spreading concerns about public safety, possibly affected by crimes such as robberies by people attracted to “yami baito” illegal casual jobs offered online.
The survey on basic legal systems, conducted every five years, was carried out by mail from Oct. 24 to Dec. 1 last year with 3,000 people aged 18 or over across Japan. Of them, 60.5% gave valid responses.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Appreciate Monet Exhibition in Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry