Gundam Expo Attraction to Launch Visitors into Space; Immersive Experience to Let People See, Feel Action
13:57 JST, February 22, 2025
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has announced the outline of its attraction, featured in a pavilion themed around the popular “Mobile Suit Gundam” anime series, at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
The attractions will allow visitors to experience a feeling of stepping into a future world where humanoid robot weapons called mobile suits are used for peaceful purposes through images and other features, the company announced Friday.
The attraction will be set in the year 2150, when mobile suits are used to collect space debris. Visitors to the attraction will take a tour set in a giant space station.
As visitors move through the eight different rooms in the pavilion, they will be able to experience immersive high-definition images projected on screens up to eight meters high, as well as technology provided by Sony Corp. to let visitors feel impacts and other sensations.
The company also revealed it will display a 6.5-meter-tall monument of the arm of a full-scale Gundam statue at Grand Front Osaka in Osaka from April 1 to 14 in an effort to build momentum in the lead-up to the Expo. The full-scale Gundam monument will be set up next to the pavilion during the Expo event.
