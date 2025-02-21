Hokkaido Cave Offers Hardy Travelers View of Glistening Ice Columns
15:19 JST, February 21, 2025
Columns of ice glisten in Hyakujojiki cave in Date, Hokkaido. The columns are formed by water that drips from the cave’s ceiling and freezes. As visitors must walk 2.2 kilometers from the nearest village along a snowy road to reach the cave, it is recommended that they travel with a tour or an experienced individual. A 10-year-old elementary school student from Niseko, Hokkaido, who was on a tour, said he was glad he got to see the “pretty” ice. Visitors can enjoy the formations until late March.
