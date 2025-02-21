About 225 Hectares Burned Due to Forest Fire in Iwate Pref.; 157 Residents From 62 Households Ordered to Evacuate
13:38 JST, February 21, 2025
About 225 hectares have burned as of 7 a.m. on Friday as a result of a forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday, and the fire continues to spread.
The city government ordered 157 people from 62 households to evacuate on Thursday night, as the fire was within 1 kilometer of their homes. According to the city government and fire department, there have been no casualties and no homes have been burned.
About 290 firefighters have been working to put out the fire from the ground, while the Ground Self-Defense Force and others have been using seven of its helicopters to fight the fire.
The fire is weakening in the northern area but is spreading to the east.
