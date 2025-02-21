Heavy snow advisory issued for Ishikawa Prefecture

Yomirui Shimbun file photo

The Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow advisory for Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday because heavy snowfall is expected to occur for a short period of time with the possibility of serious disasters that require greater precautions.

In the town of Hodatsushimizu in the prefecture, 28 centimeters of snow fell in 6 hours by 8:00 am on Friday. According to the agency, there is an increased risk of major traffic disruptions in the southern Noto area.