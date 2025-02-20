No Library Or Bookstore in 256 Japan Municipalities; Experts Cite Rise of Online Sales, Smartphone Use
14:43 JST, February 20, 2025
A total of 256 municipalities have neither a public library nor a bookstore, the Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. This amounts to 15% of the 1,718 municipalities nationwide.
“If having few chances to enjoy books becomes normal, print culture itself will fade away,” an expert said about the decrease in places where people can encounter a diverse range of books.
The Yomiuri Shimbun tallied data from the Japan Library Association, which surveyed municipalities that had no libraries as of April 2024, and the Japan Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture, which compiled municipalities that had no bookstores as of November 2024.
The two groups looked at libraries, where materials are collected and librarians and other staff are assigned based on the Library Law, and general bookstores, which handle new publications.
According to the Yomiuri tally, 256 municipalities had neither a library nor a bookstore, including Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Kamiyama, Tokushima Prefecture.
A survey conducted by the Japan Library Association and others in fiscal 2022 found 247 municipalities in such a state. Nine more municipalities have now been added, including Ichinomiya, Chiba Prefecture, where the last bookstore closed in 2022, and Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, where the last bookstore closed in 2023.
Libraries are on the rise, but bookstores are in steep decrease nationwide.
There were 20,880 bookstores in fiscal 2003, compared to 10,918 in fiscal 2023, almost halving over 20 years. The rise of online sales and a decline in reading due to the spread of smartphones are among the factors cited.
“Reading enriches people’s thinking and knowledge. Bookshelves provide encounters with unknown cultures and information,” said Kosuke Okabe, secretary general of the Japan Library Association.
“People who cannot buy books online are left behind, and the habit of reading gradually becomes obsolete in areas where there are no libraries and bookstores,” Okabe said. “In such areas, it becomes difficult to establish print culture again.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Appreciate Monet Exhibition in Tokyo
-
Search for Truck Driver Suspended after 30 Minutes at Saitama Sinkhole; Risks of Further Cave-ins too Great
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry