Lioness Dies of Feline Infectious Peritonitis Caused by Feline Coronavirus; FIP Deaths Among Lions Rare Globally
11:32 JST, February 20, 2025
Following the death of a lioness in December at Yagiyama Zoological Park in Sendai, the zoo has announced feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), caused by feline coronavirus, was the cause of death.
It is considered rare for a lion to die from FIP.
The six-year-old lioness, named Nao, died on Dec. 4.
Professor Tomomi Takano of Kitasato University School of Veterinary Medicine, who is familiar with viruses that infect cats, said, “It is rare globally for lions to die from FIP, and it is unheard of in Japan.” The infection spreads mainly through fecal matter and is generally not airborne. The zoo also said it has never heard of a lion’s death from FIP.
Feline coronavirus can often infect domestic cats but has no effect on humans.
