Tohoku Shinkansen Line Resumes Operation after 2nd Suspension on Wednesday Between Tokyo and Sendai Stations Due to Bogie Issue (Update 1)
16:46 JST, February 19, 2025 (updated at 17:04 JST)
A warning light turned on in the Tohoku Shinkansen Yamabiko No. 57 (Tokyo to Morioka), which indicates an issue with a bogie, or a part supporting a car, while running in Fukushima Prefecture at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Tohoku Shinkansen line had, again, suspended operations between Tokyo and Sendai stations. Operation was resumed at around 4:30 p.m.
The train service was suspended from around 9:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Wednesday due to a problem with a pantograph.
Tohoku Shinkansen Line Resumes Operations after Suspension between Tokyo and Sendai due to Pantograph Inspection (Update 1)
