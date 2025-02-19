Tohoku Shinkansen Line Resumes Operation after 2nd Suspension on Wednesday Between Tokyo and Sendai Stations Due to Bogie Issue (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

A warning light turned on in the Tohoku Shinkansen Yamabiko No. 57 (Tokyo to Morioka), which indicates an issue with a bogie, or a part supporting a car, while running in Fukushima Prefecture at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Tohoku Shinkansen line had, again, suspended operations between Tokyo and Sendai stations. Operation was resumed at around 4:30 p.m.

The train service was suspended from around 9:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Wednesday due to a problem with a pantograph.