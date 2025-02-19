Freezing Morning Recorded across Japan; Minus 21.2 C in Morioka, 3.6 C in Central Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

A strong winter air pressure pattern continued through Japan on Wednesday, prolonging snowfall on the Sea of Japan side and other areas.

It was extremely cold on Wednesday morning. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of heavy snowfall over a wide area.

According to the agency, the lowest temperature on Wednesday was minus 21.2 C in Morioka. The lowest temperature in Chiyoda Ward in central Tokyo was 3.6 C.

Minami Ward, Sapporo, saw 42 cm of snowfall in the 12 hours through 9 a.m. Wednesday, the largest amount ever recorded there in February. In addition, 54 cm of snow fell in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture, 49 cm in Yuzawa of the prefecture, the Sukayu district in Aomori City and Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, over a 24-hour period on Wednesday. Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, and Tadami, Fukushima Prefecture, also recorded 46 cm for the same 24-hour period.