Tohoku Shinkansen Line Suspended between Tokyo and Sendai due to Pantograph Inspection
10:59 JST, February 19, 2025
The Tohoku Shinkansen Yamabiko No. 53 (from Tokyo to Morioka), running in Tochigi Prefecture, was stopped due to a possible problem with a pantograph at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Another pantograph was subsequently installed.
The operation of the Tohoku Shinkansen line has been suspended between Tokyo and Sendai stations, due to pantograph inspections at Nasu-Shiobara Station. It is unknown when operation will be resumed.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Appreciate Monet Exhibition in Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry