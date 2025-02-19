Tohoku Shinkansen Line Suspended between Tokyo and Sendai due to Pantograph Inspection

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tohoku Shinkansen Yamabiko No. 53 (from Tokyo to Morioka), running in Tochigi Prefecture, was stopped due to a possible problem with a pantograph at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Another pantograph was subsequently installed.

The operation of the Tohoku Shinkansen line has been suspended between Tokyo and Sendai stations, due to pantograph inspections at Nasu-Shiobara Station. It is unknown when operation will be resumed.