Tohoku Shinkansen Line Suspended between Tokyo and Sendai due to Pantograph Inspection

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:59 JST, February 19, 2025

The Tohoku Shinkansen Yamabiko No. 53 (from Tokyo to Morioka), running in Tochigi Prefecture, was stopped due to a possible problem with a pantograph at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Another pantograph was subsequently installed.

The operation of the Tohoku Shinkansen line has been suspended between Tokyo and Sendai stations, due to pantograph inspections at Nasu-Shiobara Station. It is unknown when operation will be resumed.

