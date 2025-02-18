3 Hotel Workers Found Dead Near Hot Spring Resort in Fukushima; High Concentration of Hydrogen Sulfide Detected at Site





A manager and two employees of a hotel at the Takayu Hot Springs in Fukushima City, were confirmed dead on Tuesday after they found lying on the ground in the nearby mountains, the Fukushima Prefectural Police said.

Firefighters had to use air tanks when recovering the victims because of the high concentration of hydrogen sulfide at the site.

The three men, who were in their 50s to 60s, entered the mountains around 2 p.m. on Monday to manage the source of the hot spring. When they did not return, an employee of the hotel called the police.