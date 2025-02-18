Heavy Snow Expected on Sea of Japan Side on Tuesday; Meteorological Agency Warns of Avalanches, Impact on Travel

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Meteorological Agency

Heavy snow is expected to fall mainly on the Sea of Japan side of Honshu on Tuesday, due to a strong winter pressure pattern.

Heavy snow will likely fall even on the plains, and the Meteorological Agency is asking people to be careful of avalanches in areas where heavy snowfall earlier this month caused snow to pile up. The agency is also urging caution regarding the impact on travel.

Up to 70 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate in the 24 hours to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions and up to 40 to 50 centimeters in the Kanto Koshin, Tokai and Kinki regions, according to the agency. Strong cold air flow is expected to continue over the next few days, and there is a risk of snow accumulating.