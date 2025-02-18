JR Tokai Unveils Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs-themed Shinkansen
13:46 JST, February 18, 2025
A Shinkansen train decorated with characters featured in Tokyo DisneySea’s newest area, Fantasy Springs, was unveiled by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) to the media on Monday.
The unveiling took place at the company’s factory in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.
This is the first time a special painted Shinkansen will be introduced on the Tokaido Shinkansen line. Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen will run from Feb. 21 to around mid-September.
The cars and seats of the train are decorated with characters from the films “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.” The Shinkansen will operate between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations mainly as Hikari or Kodama trains. The schedule is available on a dedicated website.
“I want to many people feel like they’re in a dream and enjoy their trip,” said Shunsuke Niwa, president of JR Tokai.
