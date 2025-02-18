Theft from Mizuho Bank Customer’s Safe Deposit Box Occurred; Case Uncovered More Than 5 Years Ago

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Signboard of Mizuho Bank

A Mizuho Bank Ltd customer’s assets were stolen from a safe deposit box, and the bank had reported the incident to the Financial Services Agency, it has been learned. The incident was discovered more than five years ago, and an employee of the bank at the time was involved. The amount of damage is estimated to be in the tens of millions of yen.

The bank has taken certain measures to deal with the customer, according to sources. When asked about the case at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said, “I refrain from commenting on cases that have not been announced by individual financial institutions.”