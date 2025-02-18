Theft from Mizuho Bank Customer’s Safe Deposit Box Occurred; Case Uncovered More Than 5 Years Ago
13:07 JST, February 18, 2025
A Mizuho Bank Ltd customer’s assets were stolen from a safe deposit box, and the bank had reported the incident to the Financial Services Agency, it has been learned. The incident was discovered more than five years ago, and an employee of the bank at the time was involved. The amount of damage is estimated to be in the tens of millions of yen.
The bank has taken certain measures to deal with the customer, according to sources. When asked about the case at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said, “I refrain from commenting on cases that have not been announced by individual financial institutions.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry