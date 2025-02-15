Home>Society>General News

Fire Breaks Out Along JR Narita Line; Service Briefly Halted Between Sakura, Narita Airport Stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:21 JST, February 15, 2025

A fire broke out along the JR Narita Line between Shisui and Narita stations at around 1:28 p.m. on Saturday. Service on the line between Sakura and Narita Airport stations was suspended for about an hour.

According to East Japan Railway Co., Narita Express limited express trains, which run between Shinjuku and Narita Airport stations and Ofuna and Narita Airport stations were also halted.

Service along the whole line resumed at around 2:31 p.m. on the day.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING