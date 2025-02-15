Fire Breaks Out Along JR Narita Line; Service Briefly Halted Between Sakura, Narita Airport Stations
15:21 JST, February 15, 2025
A fire broke out along the JR Narita Line between Shisui and Narita stations at around 1:28 p.m. on Saturday. Service on the line between Sakura and Narita Airport stations was suspended for about an hour.
According to East Japan Railway Co., Narita Express limited express trains, which run between Shinjuku and Narita Airport stations and Ofuna and Narita Airport stations were also halted.
Service along the whole line resumed at around 2:31 p.m. on the day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe