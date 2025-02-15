Fire Breaks Out Along JR Narita Line; Service Briefly Halted Between Sakura, Narita Airport Stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

A fire broke out along the JR Narita Line between Shisui and Narita stations at around 1:28 p.m. on Saturday. Service on the line between Sakura and Narita Airport stations was suspended for about an hour.

According to East Japan Railway Co., Narita Express limited express trains, which run between Shinjuku and Narita Airport stations and Ofuna and Narita Airport stations were also halted.

Service along the whole line resumed at around 2:31 p.m. on the day.