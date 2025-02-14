Peach Aviation Captain Drank 1 Liter of Beer Before Flight; Transport Ministry Warns Airline

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Peach Aviation aircraft at Kansai Airport in November 2020

A captain of an international flight with low-cost carrier Peach Aviation drank one liter of beer in January during the no-alcohol period — 12 hours or more before a flight shift — stipulated in the airline’s internal regulations, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The ministry on Friday issued a warning to the company and request that it report by March 7 the measures it has taken to prevent a recurrence.

The captain is also said to have failed to properly carry out an alcohol test just prior to flying.