Peach Aviation Captain Drank 1 Liter of Beer Before Flight; Transport Ministry Warns Airline
15:39 JST, February 14, 2025
A captain of an international flight with low-cost carrier Peach Aviation drank one liter of beer in January during the no-alcohol period — 12 hours or more before a flight shift — stipulated in the airline’s internal regulations, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
The ministry on Friday issued a warning to the company and request that it report by March 7 the measures it has taken to prevent a recurrence.
The captain is also said to have failed to properly carry out an alcohol test just prior to flying.
