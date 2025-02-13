Idol Group KAT-TUN to Disband on March 31st; Kamenashi to Leave Agency
15:00 JST, February 13, 2025
Popular idol group KAT-TUN will disband as of March 31, its management agency announced on Wednesday. Of its three members, Kazuya Kamenashi, 38, will leave the agency upon on March 31.
The group formed in 2001 and was originally comprised of six members. After some members left the group, Kamenashi and Tatsuya Ueda, 41, and Yuichi Nakamaru, 41, stayed on.
