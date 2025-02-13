Strong Winds Blow in Kanto Region, Fukushima Pref.; JR Joban Line Suspended, 36 Flights Canceled
14:21 JST, February 13, 2025
Strong winds are blowing across the country on Thursday due to the influence of the winter pressure pattern, affecting trains and aircraft.
Maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 28.7 m/s were recorded in Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, and 26.2 meters in Chuo Ward, Chiba City, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. A windstorm warning was issued for Fukushima Prefecture and other areas, and Iwaki City recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 24.9 meters, the highest ever recorded in February.
In central Tokyo, the maximum instantaneous wind speed of 24.1 meters was recorded at Haneda in Ota Ward. As a result, the Yurikamome and other lines suspended operations temporarily, and JR Joban Line service between Shinagawa and Katsuta stations is still suspended.
A number of flights have also been cancelled. As of 11:00 a.m., All Nippon Airways had canceled a total of 16 domestic flights, including Haneda-Shonai, and Japan Airlines had canceled a total of 20 domestic flights, including Akita-Itami, as of 1:00 p.m.
