Tsukuba Express Service Suspended between Moriya and Tsukuba due to Obstruction on Tracks
12:18 JST, February 13, 2025
The Tsukuba Express has suspended train operations between Moriya and Tsukuba stations due to an obstruction on the tracks. The suspension began around 11:05 a.m. on Thursday.
The line is operating service between Akihabara and Moriya stations.
