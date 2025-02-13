Home>Society>General News

Tsukuba Express Service Suspended between Moriya and Tsukuba due to Obstruction on Tracks

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan News

12:18 JST, February 13, 2025

The Tsukuba Express has suspended train operations between Moriya and Tsukuba stations due to an obstruction on the tracks. The suspension began around 11:05 a.m. on Thursday.

The line is operating service between Akihabara and Moriya stations.

