JR Train Services on Musashino, Kawagoe, Joban lines Suspended due to Strong Winds

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:55 JST, February 13, 2025

JR Musashino Line services have been suspended since around 10:30 on Thursday morning due to strong winds.

In addition, services on the Kawagoe Line between Omiya and Kawagoe stations and the Joban Line between Shinagawa and Katsuta stations have also been suspended due to strong winds.

