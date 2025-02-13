12 Dead in Winter Storm in Japan since Feb. 4
10:44 JST, February 13, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Heavy snow has caused 12 casualties in Japan since Feb. 4, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday.
By prefecture, three have been dead in Niigata, two each in Fukushima and Shimane, one each in Yamagata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui and Nagano, excluding deaths caused by traffic accidents such as a crash on a slippery road.
According to the Niigata prefectural government, all of the fatal cases in the central Japan prefecture involved men in their 70s who were removing snow. One person died after falling from a roof while the others are believed to have died of acute illness.
The agency also said 51 people were severely wounded across the country.
