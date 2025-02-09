Yamagata Shinkansen Prolongs Suspension Between Fukushima, Shinjo Stations; Impact of Heavy Snow Continues
12:55 JST, February 9, 2025
The Yamagata Shinkansen, which has been suspended between Fukushima and Shinjo stations since its first departure on Saturday, will maintain the suspension all day Sunday, East Japan Railway Co.’s Yamagata branch announced shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The company had initially announced that trains would be suspended from the first departure on the day until around noon. However, it later said that all trains on both the inbound and outbound lines will be canceled for the entire day.
The impact of the area’s heavy snow is ongoing, the company said.
