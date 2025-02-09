Ishiba Gives Trump Golden Kabuto as Souvenir; Gift Made in PM’s Home Pref. of Tottori

Courtesy of Ningyo no Hanafusa

The kabuto helmet ornament presented to U.S. President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a golden kabuto helmet ornament during their summit meeting on Friday, according to officials.

The ornament was made by Ningyo no Hanafusa, a company that makes dolls and other items in Tottori City, the prime minister’s hometown.

According to the company’s website, the ornament is made from processed metal and priced at ¥168,000. The website said the product is imbued with a wish “for eternal brilliance.”

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once presented Trump with a golden golf club.