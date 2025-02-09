Ishiba Gives Trump Golden Kabuto as Souvenir; Gift Made in PM’s Home Pref. of Tottori
12:07 JST, February 9, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a golden kabuto helmet ornament during their summit meeting on Friday, according to officials.
The ornament was made by Ningyo no Hanafusa, a company that makes dolls and other items in Tottori City, the prime minister’s hometown.
According to the company’s website, the ornament is made from processed metal and priced at ¥168,000. The website said the product is imbued with a wish “for eternal brilliance.”
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once presented Trump with a golden golf club.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
-
3 Stabbed near JR Nagano Station; 1 Man Dies after Taken to Hospital (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son