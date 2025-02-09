Heavy Snow Expected to Continue on Sea of Japan Coast; Winter Pressure Pattern to Die Down Monday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man shovels snow before noon on Saturday in Toyoma.

The Meteorological Agency announced early Sunday morning that heavy snow will continue to fall in areas mainly along the Sea of Japan coast from northern to western Japan on Sunday, due to a strong winter pressure pattern. The agency also warned of high waves, wind, snow and avalanches.

The amounts of snowfall expected for the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday are 50 centimeters in the Tohoku region, 40 centimeters in the Kanto, Koshin, Hokuriku and Tokai regions and 30 centimeters in the Kinki region.

According to the agency, the depths of the snowfall as of 8 a.m. on Sunday were 394 centimeters in Aomori, 315 centimeters in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, and 311 centimeters in Okura Village, Yamagata Prefecture.

The winter pressure pattern around Japan is expected to gradually loosen on Monday.