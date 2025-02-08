Yamagata Shinkansen Bullet Train Suspension Between Fukushima, Shinjo Stations to Continue to Sunday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will continue to suspend services of the Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train between Fukushima and Shinjo stations until around noon Sunday due to heavy snow, the operator said Saturday evening.

The services are suspended because of delays in snow removal work after a snowplow derailed at Takahata Station in Takahata, Yamagata Prefecture, and other incidents.