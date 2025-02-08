Home>Society>General News

Yamagata Shinkansen Bullet Train Suspension Between Fukushima, Shinjo Stations to Continue to Sunday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:57 JST, February 8, 2025

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will continue to suspend services of the Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train between Fukushima and Shinjo stations until around noon Sunday due to heavy snow, the operator said Saturday evening.

The services are suspended because of delays in snow removal work after a snowplow derailed at Takahata Station in Takahata, Yamagata Prefecture, and other incidents.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING