Record-Breaking Snowfall Hits Sea of Japan Coast Leading to Train Delays, Traffic Jams

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A person removes snow from a sidewalk in Niigata City on Saturday.

Record-breaking heavy snowfall continued on Saturday morning, primarily along the Sea of Japan coast, due to the strongest cold air mass of this winter flowing into the upper atmosphere.

The extreme weather caused impacts such as vehicles becoming stranded and disrupted railway operations.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, snowfall during the 12 hours leading up to early Saturday morning reached 50 centimeters in Chuo Ward, Niigata City, and 38 centimeters in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, both marking the highest recorded amounts since statistical observations began. Snow accumulation has been increasing, particularly along the Sea of Japan coast.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, snowfall exceeded 300 centimeters in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture. City areas also saw exceptional snowfall levels, with 71 centimeters in Toyama City, 51 centimeters in Chuo Ward, Niigata City, 50 centimeters in Fukui City, and 40 centimeters in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, ranging from three to six times the average for this time of year.

On National Route 2 in Sanyo-Onoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture, a snow removal contractor contacted the local office of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, to report a stranded vehicle. By around 6 a.m., at least several dozen vehicles were stuck in traffic, leading to a traffic jam of up to five kilometers before the situation was resolved at approximately 9 a.m.

Shinkansen services were also affected, with multiple suspensions and delays. According to East Japan Railway Co., the Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train suspended operations between Fukushima and Shinjo stations from the first train on Saturday due to a snow remover derailing at JR Takahata Station in Takahata, Yamagata Prefecture.

Central Japan Railway Co.’s Tokaido Shinkansen also reduced speeds between Mikawa-Anjo and Shin-Osaka stations from the first train, resulting in delays of over two hours.