Heavy Snow Affects Shinkansen Services; Causing Suspensions and Delays
8:19 JST, February 8, 2025
Shinkansen bullet train services in Japan have been suspended or delayed due to heavy snow on Saturday morning.
According to East Japan Railway, Joetsu Shinkansen services were suspended between Takasaki and Nagaoka stations in the morning from around 5:40 a.m. due to a malfunction of the points at Jomo-Kogen Station. Tohoku Shinkansen services also were temporarily suspended between Sendai and Morioka stations after snow-related obstructions were found around 5:40 a.m. Additionally, Yamagata Shinkansen services were suspended since its first train between Fukushima and Shinjo stations due to difficulties in removing snow.
According to Central Japan Railway (JR Tokai), Tokaido Shinkansen trains are operating at a reduced speed between Mikawa-Anjo and Shin-Osaka, causing delays of more than 30 minutes.
