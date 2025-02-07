Nagoya Road Cave-in Causes Passenger Car’s Tire to Get Stuck; Driver Reportedly Not Injured
13:31 JST, February 7, 2025
NAGOYA — A driver of a passenger car reported to police that his car was stuck after part of the road had caved in at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday in Nagoya.
The left front tire of the car got stuck in the cave-in, which is 2 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.5 meters deep. The driver, 36, was reportedly not injured.
According to the Nagoya municipal government, there had been construction work near the site of the cave-in until mid-January to remove soil from a hole about 4 meters long, 12 meters wide and 11 meters deep in preparation for repair work on an aging water pipe.
The city, which plans to investigate the connection to the cave-in, will suspend related construction work in the area until it is confirmed to be safe, it said.
