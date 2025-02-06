Home>Society>General News

ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JAL and ANA aircraft at Haneda Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:02 JST, February 6, 2025

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. announced further flight cancellations for Thursday and Friday, as heavy snowfall continued to interfere with air travel.

ANA announced that as of 7 p.m. Thursday, 30 of its domestic flights were to be canceled on Friday, including planes on the Haneda-Toyama and Fukuoka-Komatsu routes.

ANA canceled 27 flights on Thursday, including the route between New Chitose and Wakkanai, both in Hokkaido.

JAL canceled seven flights, with the affected routes including that between Osaka Prefecture’s Itami and Tajima in Hyogo Prefecture.

