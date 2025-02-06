3 Long-Established Japanese Bento Makers Start Selling Ekiben at Switzerland Railway Station
15:25 JST, February 6, 2025
ZURICH — Three long-established Japanese makers of ekiben — box meals sold at stations — started selling their products Thursday at Zurich main station, the largest railway station in Switzerland.
These companies intend to track sales and customer response during a three-week trial period until Feb. 27 in order to expand future sales channels in Europe.
All three companies — Hanazen based in Odate, Akita Prefecture, Maneki Foods Co. in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, and Matsuura Shoten in Nagoya — have been in business for more than 100 years. They jointly opened a pop-up store inside the station and sell six types of ekiben, including rice with Swiss beef, miso katsuju, or pork cutlet with miso sauce on top of rice, and tenmusu, or a rice ball topped with tempura. The rice used for the ekiben has been cooked and frozen in Japan, while other ingredients are procured in Switzerland.
Prices range from 12 to 22.5 Swiss francs (about ¥2,000 to 3,800). The companies aim to sell about 180 ekiben meals per day.
According to Noritaka Takeda, president of Maneki Foods, the Japanese market for ekiben could stagnate in the future due to the population decline and other factors, so making inroads into overseas markets is on the agenda. Switzerland, which borders Germany, France and other countries, has a well-developed railway system, creating good conditions to sell ekiben.
Items such as sandwiches are the most common food sold at Swiss train stations, but ekiben box meals were received well at an event held at the station on Wednesday. Some attendees said ekiben were delicious while others described the box meals as a flavor they can’t eat in Switzerland.
“We want to use this initiative as a foothold to spread the culture of ekiben throughout the world,” Takeda said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested
-
Japan’s Fuji TV Sought by Minister to Conduct Early Investigation on Masahiro Nakai’s Problem
-
3 Stabbed near JR Nagano Station; 1 Man Dies after Taken to Hospital (UPDATE 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son