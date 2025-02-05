Object Found in Pipe at Saitama Sinkhole Site; May be Driver’s Seat of Truck that Fell into Pit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The sinkhole site is seen in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon.

An object was found Wednesday in a section of a sewage pipe downstream from the site of a sinkhole in a road in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, according to sources close to the prefectural government. It may be the driver’s seat of a truck that fell into the hole on January 28.

The object was found during an investigation of the sewage pipe using an underwater drone that began the previous day.