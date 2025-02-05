Object Found in Pipe at Saitama Sinkhole Site; May be Driver’s Seat of Truck that Fell into Pit
18:43 JST, February 5, 2025
An object was found Wednesday in a section of a sewage pipe downstream from the site of a sinkhole in a road in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, according to sources close to the prefectural government. It may be the driver’s seat of a truck that fell into the hole on January 28.
The object was found during an investigation of the sewage pipe using an underwater drone that began the previous day.
