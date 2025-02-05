ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

JAL and ANA aircraft at Haneda Airport

ANA announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would cancel a total of 55 flights, including Haneda-Tottori, Itami-Niigata, and Shin-Chitose-Akita, due to heavy snowfall on the Sea of Japan side.

Japan Airlines also announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would cancel a total of 31 flights, including Izumo-Oki, Kagoshima-Kikaijima, and Okushiri-Hakodate.