Home>Society>General News

ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall

The Yomiuri Shimbun
JAL and ANA aircraft at Haneda Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:05 JST, February 5, 2025

ANA announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would cancel a total of 55 flights, including Haneda-Tottori, Itami-Niigata, and Shin-Chitose-Akita, due to heavy snowfall on the Sea of Japan side.

Japan Airlines also announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would cancel a total of 31 flights, including Izumo-Oki, Kagoshima-Kikaijima, and Okushiri-Hakodate.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING