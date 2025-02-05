ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
17:05 JST, February 5, 2025
ANA announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would cancel a total of 55 flights, including Haneda-Tottori, Itami-Niigata, and Shin-Chitose-Akita, due to heavy snowfall on the Sea of Japan side.
Japan Airlines also announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would cancel a total of 31 flights, including Izumo-Oki, Kagoshima-Kikaijima, and Okushiri-Hakodate.
